Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning with a high of 16 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy, clearing near midnight and a low of 11 C. (Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Mainly cloudy with chance of showers for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning with a high of 16 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy, clearing near midnight and a low of 11 C.

READ ALSO: Victoria artist who stitches Trump quotes now on tour in U.S.

Wednesday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 13 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 12 C.

READ ALSO: Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says online rumours of banning holiday lights are false

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CRD to conduct harbour bird survey 22 years after original
Next story
Protective doors for BC Transit drivers coming later this year

Just Posted

Pearl-filled oyster surprises Saanichton dinner party guests

Oyster, caught in Courtenay, contained almost 50 pearls of varying sizes

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says online rumours of banning holiday lights are false

‘Largest ever’ lights display planned for Centennial Square in Victoria this winter

Protective doors for BC Transit drivers coming later this year

$6.5 million project will see old buses retrofitted while new buses will come with added protection

Bat found at Keating Elementary School tests positive for rabies

Island Health issues warning to parents, vaccine to anyone at risk of exposure

Swimmers flock to Oak Bay as other pools close for maintenance

Crystal, Commonwealth and Esquimalt undergo annual closure

VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

Assembly of First Nations chief not endorsing anyone, urges Indigenous Canadians to get out and vote

New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Website shows all active missing-children cases by geographic region

Trudeau, ministers to visit Halifax and survey Dorian recovery efforts

PM, Ralph Goodale and Harjit Sajjan to meet with local officials and Armed Forces representatives

B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

B.C. teen’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Most Read