Mainly cloudy with chance of showers for Tuesday

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning with a high of 16 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy, clearing near midnight and a low of 11 C.

Wednesday will be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 20 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a low of 13 C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 12 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13 C.