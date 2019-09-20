MISSING: Victoria man Cameron Johnston

VicPD are looking for a missing 36-year-old man

Victoria Police are looking for missing man Cameron Johnston (File contributed/ VicPD)

Victoria Police are asking the public for help in finding missing 36-year-old man Cameron Johnston.

Johnston is a Caucasian man standing five feet, nine inches tall and weighing 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and wears a “soul patch” style beard. While he typically had long hair, he may have cut it recently.

Johnston was reported missing on Sept. 16, but is often seen in the 900-block of Pandora Ave.

ALSO READ:VicPD called to Beacon Hill Park after body found

Johnston’s community is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Most Read