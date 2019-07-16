A rendering shows what changes to Centennial Square could look like. (File contributed/City of Victoria)

More ideas come forward for Victoria’s Centennial Square

Ideas from over 1,400 residents are being presented to council

The City of Victoria is one step closer to deciding what to do with Centennial Square.

One year after a public survey was launched, city staff are presenting council with the resulting priorities after it launched its phase 1 (analysis) and phase 2 (design concepts) portions.

After engaging with more than 1,400 individuals through online surveys, in-person engagement and an Ideas Jam, a clearer picture has been formed.

ALSO READ: ‘Refreshing’ changes in store for Victoria’s Centennial Square

The top themes identified by community members included making the square more welcoming for families, installing more year-round programming, having more vendors and businesses around the square, and addressing safety concerns at night, especially lighting.

Feedback also included requests for a restful, shady terrace with a play zone – possibly including movable furniture, playable seating and a water feature – and room for three commercial kiosks around the outer edges.

“Today, outside of special events, the Square generally is perceived as unwelcoming and lacks activity, social diversity and reasons to stay,” the report reads. “Physical elements such as surfaces and furnishings and other infrastructure are also showing their age and are in need of significant maintenance and restoration over the short to medium term.”

ALSO READ: Filipino Heritage Month event takes over Centennial Square

Large portions of concrete and steps will also need to be replaced, and this may mean the removal of a couple of trees.

In order to accommodate more public events, city staff also hope to increase the flexibility of the space in the central portion of the plaza, as well as opening up the upper lawn plaza for smaller events.

Next, staff will take on phase three of the project: actions and priorities, where they will develop a draft implementation plan for the next steps.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Sidney bank robbery suspect also sought in connect to Abbotsford robbery
Next story
New trail opens at Bear Mountain, expanding regional network

Just Posted

Sidney bank robbery suspect also sought in connect to Abbotsford robbery

Lucas Daryl Bradwell, 28, is known to frequent the Lower Mainland but is believed to be on Vancouver Island

Over 200 lives saved in first year at Victoria’s supervised consumption site

The Harbour celebrates its first anniversary with a report of zero deaths on site

Greater Victoria group helps low-income, at-risk seniors stay safe

Victoria chapter of 100+ Women Who Care donate $30,300 to Eldercare Foundation

Victoria businesses remain plastic-bag free, despite court ruling

Business association says no one has inquired into re-establishing the use of plastic bags

Views, brews and food on Gulf Islands craft beer cruise

Five day cruise from Sidney to Gulf Islands, includes chef and beer historian

VIDEO: Dashcam video captures moment Victoria cyclist struck

Police seeking cyclist captured in video

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

High-speed rail link would run from Vancouver to Seattle in under 1 hour: study

Annual ridership is projected to exceed three million

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

U.S. tug firm to be sentenced for 2016 spill in B.C. First Nation’s territory

The Nathan E. Stewart spilled 110,000 litres of diesel and heavy oils in October 2016

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Asylum figures show overall slower rate of irregular crossings into Canada

Between January and June 2019, a total of 6,707 asylum seekers crossed irregularly into Canada

Wolves not gnawing into Island’s prey population

Forestry practices, not predation, blamed for reduced numbers in prey animals

Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

Most Read