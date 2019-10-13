Louie the French bulldog was killed when he and his owner were struck at a crosswalk at Foul Bay Road and Leighton Road. (Courtesy of Julianne Cameron)

Mother of alleged hit-and-run victim hopes municipalities will work together to improve crosswalk

Young woman injured, dog killed when struck by driver on marked crosswalk at Foul Bay Road

Any changes made to a marked crosswalk where a woman and her dog were hit by a vehicle last week will have to be made jointly by the City of Victoria and the District of Oak Bay.

Julianne Cameron’s 20-year-old daughter was crossing Foul Bay Road near Leighton Road with her French bulldog Louie around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10 when she and the dog were struck by a vehicle.

The driver allegedly sped off, and the woman had no time to take note of the vehicle’s appearance or speed. Sadly, Louie did not survive the incident.

“When she entered the crosswalk with her dog she was struck and it was pretty gruesome,” Cameron told Black Press Media on Saturday. “The last vision she has of her dog is a gory image.”

RELATED: Young woman injured, dog dead after pedestrian collision in Oak Bay

Now Cameron, who posted signs around the neighbourhood in hopes that someone might have seen something, has filed formal complaints about the crosswalk with both municipalities.

Julianne Cameron made posters after her daughter and her dog were involved in a hit and run.(Facebook/Steve Huxter)

“For our healing we need to know if there will be a change in that crosswalk and if it will be made safer,” Cameron said, adding that she learned, after the incident how another woman had been hit at the same crosswalk last year. In that incident, the woman suffered a serious leg injury and the driver was charged with failing to yield.

“I feel sad there wasn’t any follow up,” she said, calling the first incident a missed opportunity for traffic calming or better signage at the crosswalk. “People like to whiz down that street.”

RELATED: Woman hit by car in marked crosswalk this morning in Oak Bay

Oak Bay mayor Kevin Murdoch said the engineering department regularly evaluate streets and crossings, especially after a pedestrian is hit, but any changes to that crosswalk have to be made jointly with the bordering municipality.

“All these crossings are looked at very carefully especially when there are injuries,” Murdoch said. “Two in two years might trigger a review.”

Murdoch said that working with another municipality doesn’t impede engineering work.

Cameron said she has opened a file with with the Victoria Police Department. At this time VicPD has not commented on the investigation.

With files from Shalu Mehta.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
