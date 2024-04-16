RCMP correct wrong, mispelled names in alleged Lumby abduction

Incorrect last name for suspect and wrong spelling of missing person’s first name

Police are clarifying some name details in regards to the missing person case this week.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP/BC RCMP issued an update in relation to the news release sent on April 13 for a missing person in the Lumby area.

Following the initial release, police learned the incorrect name of the ex-husband associated to the missing person was released to the public.

“To address this inaccuracy, the RCMP would like to clarify that the person initially named, Vitali Steffen, was never and is in no way connected to our investigation,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer. “Additionally, the spelling of the missing person’s name, Tatjana Stefanski, has also been amended to reflect the correct spelling.”

According to Stefanski’s daughter, the ex-husband reportedly involved in the incident has the name Vitali Stefanski

