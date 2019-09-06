Boss Hogs BBQ drizzles sauce all over their meat at Langley RibFest. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

Ribs, beer, live music this weekend at the Esquimalt Ribfest

Running Friday to Sunday at Bullen Park

If finger-licking ribs, delicious local beer and live music sound like your idea of a good time then this weekend is your chance to live it up at the Esquimalt Ribfest.

Ribs will be cooked up by six of the top barbecuers in the North America, while drinks will be provided by nine of the province’s own breweries, vineyards and cideries.

Along with good drinks and even better food, Pat the pig, a 25-foot inflatable hog in a chef hat, will be on site.

RELATED: Esquimalt Ribfest releases 2019 lineup

All funds earned at the front gate– where Pat the pig will be stationed– will go to the Esquimalt Firefighter’s Charitable Foundation, while all profits on drinks will help fund the new turf field at Esquimalt High School.

“This year as always you can expect all the smoked meat you can eat,” said Scott McMillan, executive of the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Foundation. “We have an immaculate beer garden full of local craft beers, and we have some of the best musicians coming from all across Canada and the States.”

RELATED : VIDEO: Langley Ribfest met with protesters

This year the headliner will be Ian Moore, a performance which will pay a special tribute to the former music director, Jason Buie, who died last year. Other performances include the Deep Sea Gypsies, the Lonesharks, the Paul Black Trio and The Femme Fatales.

The Esquimalt Ribfest runs from Friday to Sunday at Bullen Park, located on Lyall Street behind the Esquimalt Plaza.

With files from Nicole Crescenzi


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
