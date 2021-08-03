Saanich police find 10 replica firearms and a variety of drugs during traffic stop

Replica firearms coupled with drugs are a major cause for concern, police say

A photo of the 10 replica firearms found in a vehicle during a traffic stop by Saanich police. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Police seized 10 replica firearms and a variety of drugs in an Aug. 2 traffic stop.

Saanich officers stopped a suspicious vehicle near McKenzie Avenue and Pat Bay Highway and discovered the replicas and drugs believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, and psilocybin.

“Any time drugs are accompanied by replica firearms, it is cause for concern,” said Sgt. Damian Kowalewich.

Two people were arrested and charges are expected, police said.

ALSO READ: Saanich firefighters rescue horse stuck in a bog near Viaduct Avenue

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

District of SaanichSaanich Police Department