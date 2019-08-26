Shamrocks goalie deemed to have illegal gear – twice – team still wins title

Victoria hosts the Mann Cup starting Sept. 6

The Shamrocks defeated the Maple Ridge Burrands 9-8 on Sunday night at a sold out The Q Centre.

The win gives the Shamrocks the series 4 games to 1 and a berth in the Mann Cup, which begins Sept. 6 at The Q Centre, where the Shamrocks will host either the Peterborough Lakers or the Six Nations Chiefs.

Graeme Hossack scored the game’s first shot, just 20 seconds in — igniting the The Q Centre faithful.

At the 1:35 mark in the second period, Shamrocks goaltender Peter Dubenski assisted on Tyler Pace’s goal that made it 5-1. The Burrards requested Dubenski’s equipment be checked, delaying the game for several minutes. Dubenski was taken off the floor for measurments. Upon his return, it was ruled his pads were illegal and he was given a five minute major for Illegal Goalie Equipment.

Maple Ridge was able to score once on the advantage to cut the lead 5-2.

In a unexpected turn of events, the Burrards requested a second examination of Dubenski at the 17:29 mark of the second period. This time his chest protector was deemed illegal and Dubenski was handed a second five minute major, along with a corresponding game misconduct to go with it, forcing Cody Hagedorn off the bench and into the action.

The Burrards would score three straight power-play goals, evening the game to 6-6 early in the third.

In overtime the game-winner came off the stick of Graeme Hosack at the 6-minute mark of overtime. Maple Ridge had final possesion but couldn’t beat Hagendorn as time expired, giving the Shamrocks their 21st provincial title in team history, and their fourth in the past seven years.

Pace scored twice, while Chris Wardle, Tyson Gibson, and Chris Boushy each scored singles.

Dubenski finished with 25 saves on 28 shots. He was named the WLA playoff MVP for his efforts this post-season. Dubenski finished the playoffs with a 7-1 record and posted a 7.21 GAA and a .852 save percentage.

Ticket information for the 2019 Mann Cup will be announced in the coming days.


The crowd cheers as the Shamrocks score their first goal. (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)

