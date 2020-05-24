One man is in custody after reports of shots fired along 1200-block of Yates Street on Sunday morning. Victoria Police Department say there are no injuries. (Black Press Meda file photo)

Shot fired through young family’s home in Victoria, man in custody

No injuries reported from incident in 1200-block of Yates Street

One man is in custody after at least one gunshot was fired through a young family’s wall in their apartment suite along the 1200-block of Yates Street Sunday morning.

Victoria Police Department heard reports of gunshots just after 6 a.m. and evacuated nearby residents when they arrived. Officers made contact with the suspect in the suite from where the gunshot was believed to be fired.

Officers forced open the suspect’s door after multiple attempts to resolve the problem. The suspect surrendered without incident.

No injuries were reported and it isn’t believed that the family was targeted. The investigation remains ongoing.

READ MORE: Victoria police arrest man in connection to weekend stabbing

ALSO READ: Victoria police chief asks city to fund more patrols at camps for homeless

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

gunsVictoria Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds probing ways to address COVID-19 impact on women
Next story
LIVE: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax

Just Posted

Langford woman frustrated over visitor restrictions to see 96-year-old mother

Island Health to introduce virtual visits at long-term care facilities

Shot fired through young family’s home in Victoria, man in custody

No injuries reported from incident in 1200-block of Yates Street

West Shore churches embrace technology to cope with pandemic

Langford, Colwood and View Royal churches find online audience

Oak Bay launches webpage to help residents connect

Social media-style page there to share energy, ideas

Saanich looks at creative alternatives after popular summer events cancelled

Residents likely to be invited to celebrate virtually, at home, mayor says

LIVE: Procession to honour Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey comes to Halifax

Snowbirds service member died in a crash in Kamloops one week ago

B.C. employers worry about safety, cash flow, second wave in COVID-19 restart

A survey found 75 per cent of businesses worry about attracting customers

Ex-BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver says province came close to early election

Disagreement centred on the LNG Canada project in northern B.C.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Canada’s NHL teams offer options to season-ticket holders

Canadian teams are offering refunds, but also are pushing a number of incentives to let them keep the money

B.C. premier says lessons to learn from past racism during response to pandemic

B.C. formally apologized in the legislature chamber in 2008 for its role in the Komagata Maru tragedy

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Most Read