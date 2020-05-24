Shot fired through young family’s home in Victoria, man in custody

One man is in custody after at least one gunshot was fired through a young family’s wall in their apartment suite along the 1200-block of Yates Street Sunday morning.
Victoria Police Department heard reports of gunshots just after 6 a.m. and evacuated nearby residents when they arrived. Officers made contact with the suspect in the suite from where the gunshot was believed to be fired.
Officers forced open the suspect’s door after multiple attempts to resolve the problem. The suspect surrendered without incident.
No injuries were reported and it isn’t believed that the family was targeted. The investigation remains ongoing.
