Taxi struck by driver who ran red light Wednesday morning in Victoria

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Blanshard Street and Tolmie Avenue.

Victoria Police, the Victoria Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service are on scene and have the right-hand northbound lane of Blanshard Street as well as the westbound lane of Tolmie Avenue heading towards Blanshard Street blocked off.

It appears a BlueBird taxi was struck by a beige SUV. The passenger side of the taxi is crushed and the front of the beige SUV is damaged.

Jas Nagra, the taxi driver, said he was driving east on Tolmie Avenue when the driver of the SUV ran a red light as it was heading north on Blanshard Street. He said he had a passenger in his vehicle at the time but she is not injured.

The driver of the SUV is sitting on the side of the roadway while police speak with witnesses.

The driver of a Blue Bird taxi was involved in a collision with the driver or a beige SUV. Traffic on Blanshard Street is impacted as the right hand northbound lane on Blanshard is blocked by police vehicles, an ambulance and a firetruck. pic.twitter.com/zl1TLK70yD — Devon Bidal (@devonscarlett) January 8, 2020

Emergency crews responded to a crash between an SUV and taxi at the intersection of Blanshard Street and Tolmie Avenue. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)