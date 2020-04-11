Vic West development proposes high-rise condos, hotels and affordable rental units

The Roundhouse development at Bayview Place is revived after a 12-year hiatus

Digital renderings show what the new Roundhouse at Bayview Place development could look like. (File contributed/ Focus Equities).

Twelve years after initial plan submissions, developers have proposed an entirely new project for the Roundhouse at Bayview Development.

Plans put forward by Focus Equities will include 10 new buildings, alongside three heritage buildings which make up the Roundhouse train station in Victoria.

These include four mixed-use condominiums buildings, four mixed-use rental buildings and two hotels spread across the 9.3 acres of land between Esquimalt Road, Tyee Road, Kimta Road and Catherine Street.

“Changing realities across the City have forced us to respond to new and emerging needs in our community, especially the need for affordable housing and market rental housing,” said Focus Equities in a letter to the the City of Victoria. “Bayview Place remains rooted in its unique site history and Roundhouse architecture, with the revitalized heritage buildings serving as the iconic centerpiece to the neighbourhood’s sense of place. The proposed plan provides a more complete community that works in support of the City’s housing strategy.”

Collectively, the development would include between 800 and 1,000 rental units (including 148,000 sq. ft. worth of affordable rental units), more than 300 hotel rooms, office and retail space, seniors housing and more than 1 million sq. ft. of market residential units.

The development would also include more than two acres of park land, including an already-developed dog park.

The development is in its early stages of the application process, with the next steps including a staff review and a presentation to the committee of the whole at a yet to be determined date.

