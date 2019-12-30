VicPD officers will be looking for impaired drivers Tuesday evening. (VicPD)

Victoria police host #VicPDLive ‘tweet-along’ on New Year’s Eve

Nearly 30 impaired drivers stopped over the holidays so far

After stopping nearly 3o impaired drivers this holiday season, the Victoria Police Department reminds drivers there are no excuses for driving under the influence.

“There is no excuse to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or using drugs,” says a statement from Sgt. Ryan O’Neill, of VicPD Traffic. “With many options, including BC Transit, taxis, dial-a-driver and designated drivers, there are many ways to get home without putting yourself or anyone else at risk. Plan now to get home safe.”

READ ALSO: A car crash happens every three minutes over the holidays: ICBC

VicPD investigated nearly 30 impaired drivers over the holidays, leaving 14 people facing impaired driving charges, 12 with immediate roadside prohibitions and others with impairment charges and vehicle impounds.

Now the police force is preparing for New Year’s Eve, when “officers will be out in force,” looking for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.

VicPD will provide ongoing updates on calls for service during its New Year’s Eve tweet-along using the hashtag #VicPDLive.

READ ALSO: Drivers flee VicPD’s first impaired driving roadblocks of December


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Animals at Greater Vancouver Zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Just Posted

Saanich police offer suspect description after Uptown security officer stabbed

Police ask witnesses to Saturday assault to come forward

Youths face possible criminal charges after doing doughnuts in a Central Saanich hay field

Longview Farms estimates the damage to be in the thousands of dollars

VIDEO: RCMP seeks help identifying teens involved in aggravated summer assault

One youth hospitalized with knife wounds during June incident at Langford elementary school

Women report kidnapping, robbery attempts in downtown Victoria

Suspect descriptions are similar in both incidents

Victoria singers ‘flash mob’ Aretha Franklin song ahead of tribute show

Expect to see the five women sing Monday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at The Bay Centre

VIDEO: Oak Bay liquor store robbery caught on camera

Police also investigate pedestrian struck, recyclables stolen over holidays

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Animals at Greater Vancouver Zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Report calls on Metro Vancouver zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

90 per cent of first-time homebuyers in B.C. need financial help to buy home: Report

Compared to 2015, only 70 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed financial help

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misuse of funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020

Payroll tax fuels ‘gig economy’ drift away from full-time jobs

Most Read