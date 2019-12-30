Victoria police host #VicPDLive ‘tweet-along’ on New Year’s Eve

Nearly 30 impaired drivers stopped over the holidays so far

VicPD officers will be looking for impaired drivers Tuesday evening. (VicPD)

After stopping nearly 3o impaired drivers this holiday season, the Victoria Police Department reminds drivers there are no excuses for driving under the influence.

“There is no excuse to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol or using drugs,” says a statement from Sgt. Ryan O’Neill, of VicPD Traffic. “With many options, including BC Transit, taxis, dial-a-driver and designated drivers, there are many ways to get home without putting yourself or anyone else at risk. Plan now to get home safe.”

VicPD investigated nearly 30 impaired drivers over the holidays, leaving 14 people facing impaired driving charges, 12 with immediate roadside prohibitions and others with impairment charges and vehicle impounds.

Now the police force is preparing for New Year’s Eve, when “officers will be out in force,” looking for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs.

VicPD will provide ongoing updates on calls for service during its New Year’s Eve tweet-along using the hashtag #VicPDLive.

