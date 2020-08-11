Victoria police seize replica handgun and bullets

The Victoria Police Department has seized another replica firearm.

Police were responding to an unrelated matter in a multi-unit temporary housing facility on Douglas Street on Sunday when they were approached by someone who told them a resident had a handgun in his room, according to a release.

Police were speaking to the man when they spotted the handgun in plain view.

Officers seized the gun and the “bullets” that accompanied it and upon further examination determined it was a functional replica.

No one has been arrested and the file remains under investigation.

The seizure comes after police put out a call for information on two incidents involving pellet guns near Centennial Square. A pellet gun was believed to be used to shoot a window in Victoria City Hall on July 29 and the McPherson Playhouse on July 31. One pellet gun believed to be connected to those incidents has been seized.

Another replica handgun was also seized by VicPD in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street back in June.

