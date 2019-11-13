Parks and recreation fees, like those for using Crystal Pool, are set to increase. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria recreation fees set to rise nearly five per cent

Fee increase needed for wages, aging infrastructure costs says staff report

The City of Victoria is considering raising its recreation fees by nearly five per cent in 2020.

Annually, the City considers changing its recreation fees based upon other costs, including inflation, maintenance costs and staff wages.

The last increase to the Recreation Fees Bylaw was by 2.8 per cent in 2018.

This year, Thomas Soulliere, director of parks, recreation and facilities, is suggesting an increase of 4.7 per cent as of Jan. 1, 2020. This would see single adult admission rise to $5.76 from $5.50, and to $2.98 from $2.85 for children.

ALSO READ: Victoria city staff start from square one on Crystal Pool project

In a report coming to the committee of the whole on Thursday, Soulliere explains that staffing costs are the primary expense for delivering services, noting that on Jan. 1, staff wages went up by two per cent, and will go up another two per cent on Jan. 1, 2020.

Additionally, operating costs for both the Crystal Pool and the Royal Athletic Park increased by 17 per cent from 2017 to 2018, due to rising needs for the aging facilities.

ALSO READ: Negotiations fail for Crystal Pool at Save-On-Foods site

Comparatively, even with the increase, Victoria’ drop-in rates are low compared to other neighbourhoods, which is $6.75 in Oak Bay, Saanich and on the West Shore.

The topic will be up for discussion on Thursday, Nov. 14.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence
Next story
Police badge stolen from off-duty officer’s car near Port Renfrew

Just Posted

Police badge stolen from off-duty officer’s car near Port Renfrew

Officer was not from the Sooke detachment

Victoria recreation fees set to rise nearly five per cent

Fee increase needed for wages, aging infrastructure costs says staff report

Thousands of cigarette butts collected and recycled from downtown Victoria

Canisters placed throughout the downtown core have made an impact on local litter

Road work on Island Highway could cause some delays in View Royal

Temporary lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Beaumont and View Royal avenues

Pet photos with Santa funds pair of Greater Victoria animal-friendly organizations

Broadmead Centre Pets West hosts the events Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov appeared in provincial court in Port Coquitlam

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Former Vancouver Canucks player suing financial advisors for negligence

Jason Garrison claimed his advisors failed to take his circumstances into account

Group walking on thin ice at B.C. lake sparks warning from RCMP

At least seven people were spotted on Joffre Lakes, although the ice is not thick enough to be walked on

Most Read