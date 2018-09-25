Luke Ramsey (left), Marcie Gaukrodger, Melanie Fleming and Alan Rycroft stand in front of the Cool Aid Society’s newly unveiled mural titled “Mineral Mountain, Hope and Home.” The mural is one of the ways the society is celebrating their 50th anniversary. It is positioned on the side of their first purpose-built building, Swift House. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria’s Cool Aid Society unveils mural in celebration of 50th anniversary

The mural was created by Victoria’s artist-in-residence, Luke Ramsey

Commuters travelling near China Town will notice a colourful new addition to the side of Swift House, a supportive housing unit at the corner of Wharf and Swift Streets.

Swift House was the first purpose-built building put forward by Victoria’s Cool Aid Society, who commissioned the mural in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

READ MORE: Victoria Cool Aid Society looks to beautify city with art

“We have spent that time going about quietly providing services, from a very small organization with one small building and one emergency hot-line for youth, to now an organization with 18 buildings, a mix of supportive housing, shelters an health clinics,” said Don McTavish, director of residential services. “In celebration of our 50th year we’ve been doing a number of things to try to give back a little bit to the community, enhance our profile and enhance our community as we always have done.”

The painting was created by City of Victoria’s artist-in-residence, Luke Ramsey, who was also recently involved in the Concrete Canvas project that saw a dozen murals go up in the Rock Bay area.

READ MORE: Local and international artists paint murals across Victoria

After professionals took an entire day to put up proper scaffolding, it took Ramsey nine days to complete the piece.

“It’s called ‘Mineral Mountain, Hope and Home, and it’s an abstract interpretation of a landscape,” Ramsey explained. “The whole goal of it was to make something bold and vibrant, but also have a sense of vulnerability in that abstraction as well.”

Ramsey used some of the colours from Cool Aid’s logo within his piece, and so far residents and neighbours have been very happy with the results.

READ MORE: Cool Aid Society cleans up Woodwynn Farms

“I think it’s really important to have public art, because it makes people feel a sense of ownership towards it too,” Ramsey said. “Art is subjective, and people will have different opinions about it. I think it’s good to spark conversation, especially with topics like homelessness. It’s important to talk about, just like it’s important to talk about art.”

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Tour de Rock rider says event provides badly needed support
Next story
Veterans Affairs ordered to take second look before supporting vets’ relatives

Just Posted

BC Hydro to offer sale of Kings Road land to Saanich

Preserving land as park ‘a no-brainer,’ says neighbour

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

Victoria’s Cool Aid Society unveils mural in celebration of 50th anniversary

The mural was created by Victoria’s artist-in-residence, Luke Ramsey

Victoria teen with mobility issues stranded by stolen tricycle

The tricycle is described as customized light blue, three-wheeled tricycle with “white wall” tires

VIDEO: Tour de Rock rider says event provides badly needed support

Cancer survivor and volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery speaks about importance of fundraising tour

Veterans Affairs ordered to take second look before supporting vets’ relatives

Liberal government ordered officials to adopt a more critical eye

Dead B.C. motorcyclist was member of group that raced down mountain road

Some group members record their rides on Strathcona Parkway and post times to page

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

Island man calls 911 after being robbed of his drugs

Nineteen-year-old and 15-year-old suspects face multiple charges following robbery Monday in Nanaimo

B.C. could provide clues as to how New Brunswick electoral results shake out

Premier Christy Clark faced a strikingly similar scenario following the province’s 2017 election

Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

The alerts are being credit with saving lives during last week’s tornadoes

Most Read