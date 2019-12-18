VIDEO: McKenzie Interchange leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 18 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The McKenzie Interchange construction project is ahead of schedule and could be opened by Christmas. For more information on this story, click here.

The Victoria Fire Department has a new memorial bell and plaque to honour fallen firefighters. For more information on this story, click here.

The province will add 260 more childcare spaces in Greater Victoria, with 144 spaces at elementary schools. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

