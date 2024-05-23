 Skip to content
Wanted 68-year-old man frequents Okanagan, Vancouver Island, Calgary

BC Highway Patrol is on the lookout for James Bertram Haneveld
BC Highway Patrol is looking for 68-year-old James Bertram Haneveld, who is wanted for numerous warrants for driving while prohibited. (BC Highway Patrol/Contributed)

BC Highway Patrol is looked for a 68-year-old man who frequents the Okanagan, Vancouver Island, and Calgary.

James Bertram Haneveld is wanted on numerous warrants for driving while prohibited and breaching his probation. He is described as:

  • Caucasian man;
  • Approximately 5’ 7”, 165 pounds;
  • Blonde and grey hair with blue eyes.

If anyone sees Haneveld, they are not to confront him, but call BC Highway Patrol Kelowna at 250-491-5354 with the file number 2023-4254.

