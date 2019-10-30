Where to buy your last-second pumpkins in Greater Victoria

Many stores across the region are all out of stock

Oh no! It’s just one day before Halloween and you don’t have your pumpkin left, and everywhere you’ve looked is sold out.

Many local stores, including the Save-On-Foods in Vic West and on Pandora Avenue, the Market on Yates, Fairway Market on Quadra Street, the Thrifty Foods on Cook Street and Quadra Street and Country Grocer in Esquimalt are out of pumpkins. Other establishments, like the Esquimalt Red Barn Market are down to the bottom-of-the-bin pickings.

So what if you’ve still got to create your masterpiece Jack-o-Lantern? No worries, there are still a few places left with a good selection:

The Thrifty Foods in James Bay at 475 Simcoe Ave. has plenty to choose from, with three bins full of pumpkins.

“We’ve got small, large, funny shaped, anything you want,” quipped a Thrifty’s staff member.

The Root Cellar Village Green Grocer at 1286 McKenzie Ave. has a good amount of small, orange pumpkins, and medium-sized pumpkins in a variety of colours.

The Galey Farms pumpkin patch at 4150 Blenkinsop Rd. just brought two more bins up, with pumpkins available reportedly quite large, but selling out fast (a quick note that Galey’s will be open until 10 p.m. Thursday evening).

Last but not least, for anyone willing to travel a little further, Michell’s farm at 2451 Island View Rd. still has a slim selection of pumpkins available, although the patch is only open until 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Happy pickings (and carvings!)

