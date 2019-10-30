Last-minute Jack-o-lantern carvers still have a couple options for finding a pumpkin. (Black Press File Photo)

Where to buy your last-second pumpkins in Greater Victoria

Many stores across the region are all out of stock

Oh no! It’s just one day before Halloween and you don’t have your pumpkin left, and everywhere you’ve looked is sold out.

Many local stores, including the Save-On-Foods in Vic West and on Pandora Avenue, the Market on Yates, Fairway Market on Quadra Street, the Thrifty Foods on Cook Street and Quadra Street and Country Grocer in Esquimalt are out of pumpkins. Other establishments, like the Esquimalt Red Barn Market are down to the bottom-of-the-bin pickings.

ALSO READ: 100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

So what if you’ve still got to create your masterpiece Jack-o-Lantern? No worries, there are still a few places left with a good selection:

The Thrifty Foods in James Bay at 475 Simcoe Ave. has plenty to choose from, with three bins full of pumpkins.

“We’ve got small, large, funny shaped, anything you want,” quipped a Thrifty’s staff member.

The Root Cellar Village Green Grocer at 1286 McKenzie Ave. has a good amount of small, orange pumpkins, and medium-sized pumpkins in a variety of colours.

ALSO READ: What you should know if you see a teal or blue pumpkin this Halloween

The Galey Farms pumpkin patch at 4150 Blenkinsop Rd. just brought two more bins up, with pumpkins available reportedly quite large, but selling out fast (a quick note that Galey’s will be open until 10 p.m. Thursday evening).

Last but not least, for anyone willing to travel a little further, Michell’s farm at 2451 Island View Rd. still has a slim selection of pumpkins available, although the patch is only open until 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Happy pickings (and carvings!)

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief
Next story
Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Just Posted

Where to buy your last-second pumpkins in Greater Victoria

Many stores across the region are all out of stock

Majority of household trash going to the Hartland Landfill is recyclable, compostable

As much as 60 per cent of surveyed trash could be forwarded to other facilities

Island Corridor Foundation ‘cautiously optimistic’ about rail line reactivation

The province is currently completing its rail assessment

How to have an eek-o-friendly Halloween: buy bulk candy and get creative

Local family shares tips and tricks to reduce plastic waste on this holiday

Sensitive meadow ecosystem in Oak Bay park closed for second winter

Closure works to protect Uplands Park’s central meadow

Be Prepared: Economic threat very real post disaster

Black Press Media takes a look at emergency preparedness in Greater Victoria in this special report

VIDEO: Countdown to BC Summer Games continues with volunteer rally

Teams lead by 14 directors will be working over the coming months in preparation for the July games

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

Nanaimo crash survivor featured on MADD impaired driving prevention campaign

The decals will be featured on the back of Westcan Bulk Transport truck trailers

Missing mushroom picker found dead near Campbell River

A mushroom picker reported missing in the Campbell River area on Oct.… Continue reading

It’s still OK to put gravel on your driveway, rural B.C. farmers told

Lana Popham says women’s addiction facility still has to move

Most Read