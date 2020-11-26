The old home at 785 Island Rd. is coming down as the developer was unable to find a feasible business case to save it. (Black Press Media File Photo)

The old home at 785 Island Rd. is coming down as the developer was unable to find a feasible business case to save it. (Black Press Media File Photo)

With no takers to move old Oak Bay home, teardown begins

‘We tried a last hurrah,’ developer says

The 1912-built home at 785 Island Rd. is coming down after the costs were deemed too high to work out a Heritage Revitalization Agreement that would have saved it.

A last-minute attempt by concerned locals offering the home free of charge to anyone willing to move it couldn’t find a taker.

“It doesn’t make sense for the [developer],” says Ken Johnson, president of the Hallmark Heritage Society. “In the end, we need more development and density and this was a way to get it without destroying the old house.”

Owner Dusty Delain of Amity Construction originally applied for a Heritage Revitalization Agreement to retain the house and subdivide the 11,440-square-foot, L-shaped lot that backs on to Plumer Street.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay council places 60-day protection order on Island Road house

READ MORE: Oak Bay council split over forcing heritage designation on Island Road home

That proposal left the original house untouched while adding a house accessed from Plumer (a new driveway would have accessed the century-old home from Island Road). Delain withdrew the application, however, when Oak Bay asked for service upgrades estimated at more than $400,000. Delain and Oak Bay were unable to find a compromise that would make sense to pursue the HRA, Delain said.

Instead, he applied to demolish the old house and replace it. The application was flagged by staff who suggested council consider putting a 60-day protection order on the house. Council did, but ultimately chose not to impose a heritage registry.

At that point the application to demolish the old house and build a new one was allowed to proceed and is currently in the works. A late movement stirred local interest, but no one came forth willing to move the house.

READ MORE: Another old home leaves Oak Bay by boat

“We tried a last hurrah there,” Delain said. “It would have been sweet at the end of the day to have someone purchase it and move it, but no.”

Delain said he was quoted about $40,000 to $50,000 to move it to the nearest beach access and float it on a barge, avoiding the costly hassle of temporarily moving powerlines and traffic lights. Barged Oak Bay homes often go to Gulf Islands but also end up in the Cowichan Valley or even Campbell River. Otherwise, the costs of moving old homes around Victoria, especially two-storey homes, is too high.

“We offered to put the $15,000 demolition costs towards the moving costs for anyone who wanted to take it,” Delain said.

The deadline for someone to take the house was Monday as Amity’s crew was otherwise in the final steps to prepare the house and lot and secure the demolition permit.

READ ALSO: Mixed-use density proposed for Oak Bay Avenue

“People reached out with their concerns, and we tried to accommodate them and respond to them, even if it’s not what they wanted to hear,” Delain said. “What we’re learning is everyone has as suggestion and point of view, as they should. But when it comes to funds to contribute… no one came forward.”

If it’s a consolation, locals have had a chance to salvage parts from the house, Delain said.

“Neighbours have requested some of the stained glass, doors, door handles, and other vintage things. The double-hung windows will be removed and the [red] front door is spoken for by a longtime neighbour.”

Amity bought the building and lot in January 2018 for $1.4 million. Originally built as a single-storey bungalow in 1912, it was renovated in 1919 to add a second storey and alter the roof.

“I sympathize with him in some respects,” Johnson said. “It is a raw deal from Oak Bay that they haven’t helped him subdivide the lot. That’s the issue he’s facing. He bought the land hoping to subdivide but the costs were too high.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria police seek man with violent criminal history against elderly
Next story
VIDEO: Liberals to unveil first step on child-care plan in economic update, sources say

Just Posted

The old home at 785 Island Rd. is coming down as the developer was unable to find a feasible business case to save it. (Black Press Media File Photo)
With no takers to move old Oak Bay home, teardown begins

‘We tried a last hurrah,’ developer says

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes delivers the inaugural address at council’s swearing-in ceremony in November 2018. The ceremony included blessings from representatives of two Christian churches. (Black Press Media file photo) Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes delivers the inaugural address at council’s swearing-in ceremony in November, 2018. The ceremony included blessings from representatives of two Christian churches – a fact highlighted in a report released by the BC Humanist Associaton on Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Christian-based prayer at inaugural Vancouver Island council meetings violates court ruling

Blessings violate Supreme Court decision that prayer in council is discriminatory

Leah Davis, store manager at Oscar & Libby’s in downtown Victoria, sets out stock at their Fort Street location. The pandemic has changed the way this retailer and others do business, says owner Teri Hustins. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Pandemic alters holiday business strategies for Victoria merchants

Many independent merchants count on holiday shopping to get them through quiet periods

Goldstream Food Bank vice-president Walter Dubeau is happy to help others by volunteering at the food bank’s Christmas hamper program. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Goldstream Food Bank Christmas Hamper program in full swing

Gratitude evident as hamper helpers happily give back

Jason Soukochoff is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, say Victoria police. (Courtesy VicPD)
Victoria police seek man with violent criminal history against elderly

Jason Soukochoff wanted on Canada-wide warrant for parole violations

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(AP Photo/Haven Daley)
POLL: Do you think the current COVID-19 restrictions should continue beyond Dec. 7?

One week into the new restrictions to curtail the spread of the… Continue reading

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)
Canada can make vaccines, just not the ones leading the COVID-19 race

Canada has spent more than $1 billion to pre-order seven different developing COVID-19 vaccines

British Columbia Premier John Horgan speaks during an announcement about a new regional cancer centre in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Horgan is set to introduce his NDP government’s new cabinet Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s NDP cabinet built to tackle pandemic, economic recovery, says former premier

Seven former NDP cabinet ministers didn’t seek re-election, creating vacancies in several high-profile portfolios

RCMP seeking three suspects after attempted robbery of fireworks stand. (File photo)
Police seek suspects in attempted robbery of fireworks stand in Shawnigan

Three suspects escape after struggle

The COVID-19 test centre at Peace Arch Hospital is located on the building’s south side. (Tracy Holmes photo)
B.C. woman calls for consistency in COVID-19 post-test messaging

‘Could we just get one thing straight?’ asks Surrey’s Deb Antifaev

(File photo)
Alberta woman charged after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Okanagan campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

Most Read