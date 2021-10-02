Victoria Shamrocks host open house, shoot around this Sunday

Visitors will be able to chat with players, see the team’s new digs

Fans are invited to check out the Victoria Shamrocks’ new office in The Q Centre this Sunday. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Shamrocks lacrosse team has found a new pocket and is eager to share the new digs with fans on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The Shamrocks will be hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for their new office and team store located at The Q Centre in Colwood. “We’ve taken over the former pottery studio space beside the locker room and are getting everything prepared to open our new office and team store where you can browse our current merchandise,” said the team in an email.

Sunday’s open house will provide visitors with the opportunity to meet with Shamrock players and coaches, and shoot around in the outdoor lacrosse box behind the stadium (weather permitting). Helmets and sticks will not be provided so please bring your own.

Those interested in attending have the option of RSVPing at bit.ly/3zS7eep.

LacrosseVictoria ShamrocksWest ShoreWHL