Mainly sunny skies ahead for back to school

Tuesday is expected to see mainly sunny skies with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C with a few clouds.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, clearing in the morning with a high of 22 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 12 C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C and an overnight low of 12 C.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 12 C with some cloudy periods.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
