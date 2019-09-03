Mainly sunny skies ahead for back to school

Plus a look ahead at your week

Tuesday is expected to see mainly sunny skies with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C with partial clouding. (Black Press Media file photo)

Tuesday is expected to see mainly sunny skies with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C with a few clouds.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, clearing in the morning with a high of 22 C. Overnight will be clear with a low of 12 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C and an overnight low of 12 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 23 C and an overnight low of 12 C with some cloudy periods.