Happy Friday! There are periods of rain ahead for today, with a high of 12 C. Showers will continue overnight and a low of 8 C is expected.

Periods of rain ahead for Friday

Plus a look at this weekend’s forecast

There are periods of rain ahead for Friday, with a high of 12 C. Showers will continue overnight and a low of 8 C is expected.

Saturday will see the rain ending late in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 13 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 13 C. Showers are expected overnight, with a low of 7 C.

Monday will see periods of rain and a high of 12 C, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7 C.


