Victoria woman interrupts attempted break-in of her ground-floor suite

Man attempted second door before moving to another unit

Victoria police are reminding the public to lock their doors after an attempted break-in Wednesday night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A Victoria woman confronted a six-foot-tall man attempting to break into her suite Wednesday (July 29) night.

According to the Victoria Police Department, an unknown man attempted to open the woman’s locked patio door to a ground level suite in the 700-block of Tyee Road. When she confronted him though the door, he attempted to open an adjacent door to her suite, which was secured.

He then tried to get into a neighbouring unit by attempting to open their locked patio door.

READ ALSO: Suspect leaps from second-storey window after alleged break-in at Nanaimo daycare

The man left before police arrived. He is described as a Caucasian man in his mid 30s wearing a black hoodie and burgundy hat with a white symbol on it.

“This incident serves as a reminder to properly secure doors and windows, despite summer weather when entryways can often be left open,” police said in a news release. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to the call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 and press one for the support desk. To report information anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria man facing charges after alarm alerts cops to break-in

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeVicPDVictoria Police Department