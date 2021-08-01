VicPD arrest man at Victoria’s Inner Harbour for allegedly assaulting vendors with metal pole

Victoria Police arrested a man for assaulting Inner Harbour vendors with a metal pole on Saturday, July 31.

Several officers responded to the intersection of Government and Belleville streets at 4:30 p.m. and immediately located the pole-wielding man who had allegedly been assaulting vendors and members of the public on the lower causeway of the inner harbour.

Police drew their guns and taser weapons as they confronted the 31-year-old man, who was physically apprehended after failing to comply with them. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to VicPD cells without further incident, according to a VicPD press release.

A male vendor was assaulted and his stall damaged by the suspect, leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, according to VicPD. The suspect faces charges of assault with a weapon, mischief and breach of a release order following his transport to police cells.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

